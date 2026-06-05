Southampton Signs Bayern Goalkeeper Daniel Peretz

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Southampton Signs Bayern Goalkeeper Daniel Peretz

Southampton has completed the transfer of Bayern goalkeeper Daniel Peretz. The Israeli shot-stopper signed a four-year contract with the English club. Reports indicate the deal cost Southampton £6 million, according to Goal.com reports .

The 25-year-old goalkeeper spent the second half of last season on loan at Southampton. Arriving from Germany in January, Daniel Peretz quickly became a regular starter under coach Russell Martin. He made 26 appearances across all competitions, playing a key role in the team's 21-game unbeaten run.

Having previously represented Maccabi Tel Aviv and served as Manuel Neuer's backup at Bayern with seven appearances, Peretz expressed his delight at staying with the English club. In his interview, he emphasized that Southampton has become a true home for him and expressed his desire to reach new heights with the team.

According to the club's technical director Johannes Spors, Daniel Peretz attracted interest from other teams, but the player chose the Southampton project. His reliable performances in the FA Cup helped the team reach the semi-finals.

SouthamptonBayernDaniel PeretzTransferFootball
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