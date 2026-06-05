Andy Robertson Joins Tottenham: Roberto De Zerbi Welcomes New Signing

Tottenham Hotspur officially announced the signing of experienced left-back Andy Robertson as a free agent after his contract with Liverpool expired. The Scotland national team captain will move to the London club this summer and join head coach Roberto De Zerbi’s squad. Previously, this transfer, which failed to materialize during the winter window, has finally been successfully completed. According to Goal.com reports .

The 32-year-old defender was also a target for Tottenham in January under former manager Thomas Frank, but the deal was canceled because Liverpool could not recall Kostas Tsimikas from Roma. Now, Robertson is heading to North London after a brilliant nine-year career on Merseyside. He is known for his combative character and high-level playing style.

Speaking about the new signing, Roberto De Zerbi said: "Andy is a player I have admired for many years. He brings excellent technical qualities, experience, and leadership skills to our team. He has achieved success at the highest level for a long time and will become an important figure for us both on the pitch and in the dressing room."

Since joining Liverpool from Hull City in 2017, Andy Robertson has made 378 appearances. With the Merseysiders, he won the Champions League, the FA Cup, two League Cups, and the English Premier League title twice. Tottenham’s sporting director Johan Lange also emphasized that the player’s professionalism is crucial for the club’s development.

Before joining his new club, Robertson will participate in the World Cup this summer with the Scotland national team. He currently has 92 caps for the national team. This is expected to be Scotland’s first World Cup appearance of the current century.