As the summer transfer window in European football approaches, insider reports surrounding Real Madrid are reaching a new level. According to the latest sensational information from Spain's prestigious and popular AS outlet, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is ready to sacrifice a cash sum of 150 million euros to bring Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise to Madrid.

However, this news has sparked major discussions and mysterious questions in the football world. This transfer plan has become particularly intriguing against the backdrop of Perez's recent controversial statement.

Who is the mysterious star at Ronaldo's level?

Recall that a few days ago, the head of Los Blancos promised in an interview with the media that he would officially announce the biggest and most shocking transfer offer in the club's history on Tuesday of the coming week. According to Perez, the world will be stunned when the name of the player receiving the offer is revealed.

At the same time, the head of the Madrid giant emphasized that the mysterious player is at the level of the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo and is definitely not Michael Olise. This suggests that Olise's transfer is not the main bombshell for Real on Tuesday, but rather a second major project Perez is pursuing in parallel to strengthen the squad.

Conquering the Munich fortress will not be easy

According to the source, securing the transfer of the 24-year-old French winger will be very difficult for the Madrid giant. Bayern Munich, a giant of German football, is not facing any economic hardship and holds a financially stable position. The Munich club does not need to replenish its coffers by selling its leaders.

Moreover, Olise shone like a real "volcano" last season. The player's status in the transfer market and his impressive statistics are reflected in the table below:

Metric Type Player's current figures and status Total matches played Across all tournaments during the season 52 matches Productivity (Goals + Assists) 22 goals and impressive 31 assists (total 53 points!) Current contract duration With the Munich club Until summer 2029 scheduled Market value (Transfermarkt) Currently exactly 150 million euros

Despite his relatively young age, the price set by Transfermarkt for Olise, who is turning into a real magician on the pitch, fully matches the amount Perez is willing to offer.

Background: Florentino Perez's big games in the transfer market have reached a new level. On one hand, a €150 million move for Michael Olise; on the other, another mysterious mega-star at Ronaldo's level to be announced on Tuesday! If Real Madrid implements all these plans, there will be no force in European football capable of stopping them next season. Although Bayern does not need money, Madrid's allure and Olise's potential desire could decide the transfer.

Follow the most sensational insiders of the European transfer market, the latest exclusive news from the Real Madrid camp, and details of Tuesday's mysterious transfer with us on Zamin pages!