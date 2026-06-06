List of Candidates for Best Young Player in the Premier League Announced

·69·Sport
List of Candidates for Best Young Player in the Premier League Announced

After an intense and captivating season in the English Premier League, it is time for the awards ceremonies honoring the most skilled performers. The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) has officially presented the shortlist of six players nominated for Young Player of the Year, following tradition.

This prestigious shortlist features the most talented young stars who have earned the recognition of millions of fans and experts with their performances on the pitches of Albion.

Speed, Tactics, and a Bright Future: The Six Nominees

This year, graduates and new signings from England's leading and strongest clubs are competing for this top honor. The list of footballers vying for the award is as follows:

  • Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) — stood out in the "Citizens'" squad with his creative passes and technical skill.

  • Max Dowman (Arsenal) — a young talent who showed great enthusiasm in enhancing the London club's attacking potential.

  • Eli Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth) — demonstrated unexpected productivity and speed throughout the season, attracting the attention of major clubs.

  • Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United) — became an integral part of the team through his consistent and reliable play in the heart of the Manchester giant's midfield.

  • Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool) — managed to show his composure under significant pressure in the Merseysiders' attacking line.

  • Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City) — one of the most significant discoveries of the current season.

Nico O'Reilly: The Main Favorite and Hero of the Season

In the race for this prestigious award, Nico O'Reilly, who shone under Pep Guardiola, is rated very highly.

Nominee

Club

Previous Achievement

Nico O'Reilly

Manchester City

According to the official Premier League website Player of the Season

Previously recognized by the Premier League leadership as worthy of the championship's top award, O'Reilly is now very close to being acknowledged as the best young player by his professional peers (PFA).

Expert Analysis: The PFA award holds high value in English football because players vote for their opponents on the pitch. O'Reilly's phenomenal performance for Manchester City has made him not just the best among youths, but also a king of the season among seniors. However, one cannot deny Kobbie Mainoo's intensity at Manchester United or Rayan Cherki's skill. Regardless of who wins from this six, world football clearly has another formidable generation.

Always follow the latest news from the English Premier League, details of football stars' award ceremonies, and exclusive sports analysis with us on Zamin pages!

EnglandManchester CityArsenalLiverpoolNico O'Reilly
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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