Germany National Team and Bayern Star Suffers Serious Injury Before World Cup

The Germany national team's preparations for the World Cup have suffered a major blow. Bayern Munich's 18-year-old talented forward Lennart Karl will miss the tournament due to an injury sustained during training. The young star suffered a severe thigh injury in the final stages of practice. This was reported by Goal.com report .

National team head coach Julian Nagelsmann was forced to make urgent changes to the squad following this loss. RB Leipzig's 20-year-old versatile player Assan Ouedraogo was called up to replace Lennart Karl. Karl had recently demonstrated his excellent form by providing an assist in the friendly match against Finland (4:0).

Julian Nagelsmann emphasized that the young player's injury was an unexpected blow to the entire team. "I am very sorry for Lenny. It was a huge shock for him and for all of us. The only consolation is that he is still young and has many tournaments ahead. Assan Ouedraogo is just as talented as Lenny, and we expect him to show brave performances," said the coach.

Lennart Karl shared his feelings about the situation on his social media pages. "Missing such a major tournament is indescribably painful. I did everything I could to participate in the World Cup. Unfortunately, injuries happen at the most inconvenient times. I wish my team good luck and will support them every minute," wrote the footballer.