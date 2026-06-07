Chelsea Submit Record Bid for Swedish Young Star

·67·Sport
Chelsea Submit Record Bid for Swedish Young Star

Khadija Shaw is considered one of the best central strikers in women's football. The player, who won the "Golden Boot" three times in a row with Manchester City, had become Chelsea's primary target. However, after failing to reach an agreement with Shaw, the London club turned its attention to young Swedish talent Felicia Schroder. According to reports, Chelsea submitted a bid of £1.2 million for the BK Häcken striker, which could be a record transfer fee in women's football history. This was reported by Goal.com news outlet.

Interest in Schroder is not limited to Chelsea alone. Giants such as Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus, and Manchester United also want to sign the 19-year-old player. Currently, she is the highest-paid player in the Swedish championship, and her current contract with the club runs until 2029. Nevertheless, the likelihood of her moving to another team during the summer transfer window is assessed as very high.

Felicia Schroder's performance is astonishing experts. She managed to score 4 goals in 5 matches this season, and also recorded a hat-trick in the UEFA Women's Champions League final, helping Häcken win the title. The 2025 season became a turning point in her career: she contributed significantly to her team becoming Swedish champions, scoring 30 goals and providing 9 assists in 26 matches.

Despite her young age, Schroder has already become a regular member of the Sweden national team. After scoring 19 goals in 28 matches for various youth national teams, she was called up to the senior squad in May 2025. Currently, she is a key part of the national team under manager Tony Gustavsson. Her composure on the pitch and goal-scoring instinct have propelled her to the top ranks of the world's most promising young footballers.

ChelseaFelicia SchroderTransferWomen's FootballBK Häcken
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Chelsea Submit Record Bid for Swedish Young Star – Zamin.uz, 07.06.2026