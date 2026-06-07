Luis de la Fuente: Lamine Yamal Possesses Divine Talent Like Lionel Messi

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Luis de la Fuente: Lamine Yamal Possesses Divine Talent Like Lionel Messi

Spain national team head coach Luis de la Fuente spoke highly of Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, emphasizing that he was born to play football and possesses unique talent akin to Lionel Messi. According to the coach, the young winger has rare qualities found only in true genius footballers. Goal.com reports .

After an impressive season with Barcelona, where he was named La Liga's best young player, Yamal is expected to become a key pillar of the Spain national team this summer. De la Fuente noted that the winger's distinctive character has contributed to his rapid rise to the pinnacle of world football.

"Lamine was born for this level. He has a very courageous character. Perhaps such pressure would have crushed you or me, but these kids are different. He played in the European Championship at 16, and now he is 18. He is withstanding immense media pressure and making very few mistakes," the coach said in an interview with The Guardian.

Acknowledging the winger's extraordinary talent, De la Fuente compared him to Lionel Messi. Although the young footballer tries to avoid such comparisons, the coach placed both of them in the category of "God-gifted" genius athletes.

"Footballers are very intelligent and highly capable individuals. Among them are geniuses who have been given special talent by divine power. There are very few such players: Lamine Yamal, Lionel Messi, and a handful of others," added the Spain manager.

Lamine YamalLionel MessiSpainBarcelonaFootball
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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