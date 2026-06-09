Jose Mourinho Wants to Bring Nico Schlotterbeck to Real Madrid

·3·Sport
Jose Mourinho Wants to Bring Nico Schlotterbeck to Real Madrid

According to recent reports, Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck could continue his career in the Spanish capital. It is said that Real Madrid's new head coach Jose Mourinho is a staunch fan of the German footballer and wants to sign him during the summer transfer window. This is reported by Goal.com report .

Nico Schlotterbeck himself has repeatedly emphasized in conversations with close circles that playing at the "Bernabeu" is his lifelong dream. Although the 26-year-old defender extended his contract with the club until 2031 in April, the agreement includes a clause with a release fee of 50–60 million euros. This situation could turn into an unpleasant scenario for Dortmund.

Along with Real Madrid, Liverpool is also considered one of the main contenders for this footballer. Liverpool is forced to strengthen its defensive line as it failed to sign a new contract with Ibrahima Konate. Konate is expected to join the "royal club" as a free agent. Florentino Perez had hinted at this transfer before being re-elected president.

Real Madrid is facing serious problems in defense. Eder Militao has been sidelined for a long time due to a serious injury, and Antonio Rudiger cannot participate in all matches due to age and recurring injuries. Additionally, David Alaba is expected to leave the team. Therefore, Schlotterbeck's transfer will not be a financial burden for the club.

Florentino Perez had promised to form a competitive squad for Jose Mourinho, who returned to the team, during his election campaign. After finishing the previous season without trophies, Real Madrid now wants to strengthen its central defense with names like Nico Schlotterbeck and Ibrahima Konate.

Real MadridBorussia DortmundJose MourinhoNico SchlotterbeckTransfers
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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