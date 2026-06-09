Reason Revealed: Why Kenneth Eichhorn Rejected Liverpool Offer

·7·Sport
Reason Revealed: Why Kenneth Eichhorn Rejected Liverpool Offer

Liverpool FC failed in their attempt to sign talented teenager Kenneth Eichhorn from Hertha BSC. The highly-rated player officially turned down a move to Anfield, prioritizing his sporting development. The young talent prefers to stay in Germany, intensifying the battle for his signature between Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig before the transfer window closes. According to Goal.com reports .

According to Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Merseyside club spent significant time on the deal but ultimately received a rejection. The English giant had offered an attractive project for Eichhorn to strengthen their youth system. However, the player chose a different path for his future, disrupting the Premier League club's summer transfer plans.

The offer presented by Liverpool is said to have been the most attractive both financially and in terms of club prestige. Plettenberg noted that the amount offered by the English side to the 16-year-old exceeded bids from all German contender clubs. Nevertheless, Eichhorn preferred to remain in a familiar environment and maintain sporting stability.

Bundesliga giants are engaged in a serious battle for the attacking midfielder, currently valued at €20 million. While Bayer Leverkusen is applying pressure for a permanent transfer, RB Leipzig still retains its chances. Eichhorn made 20 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring 2 goals.

LiverpoolTransfersBundesligaKenneth EichhornHertha
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