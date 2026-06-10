Barcelona Worried Over Lamine Yamal's Injury

·2·Sport
Barcelona Worried Over Lamine Yamal's Injury

Barcelona club management is expressing serious concern over the physical condition of Spain national team young star Lamine Yamal. The Catalans are unhappy that the teenager's recovery process is being accelerated ahead of the World Cup. Club officials fear that the national team doctors and coaching staff may be putting the player's health at risk. According to Goal.com reports .

According to the sports publication, Barcelona management is worried that Lamine Yamal could be fielded before completing a fully controlled recovery process. Although the Spain national team is optimistic about his readiness for the tournament opener, the Catalan club believes caution should come first regarding a young player who is not yet fully physically developed.

The situation intensified after a statement by Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente. The coach emphasized that the recovery process for players like Lamine Yamal, Mikel Merino, and Nico Williams is going well and they could play in the first match. De la Fuente added that the players' conditions are being assessed, but the main focus is not solely on the initial games.

Recall that Lamine Yamal suffered a hamstring injury in his left leg during the match against Celta Vigo on April 22 and has not participated in official matches since. Former Barcelona physiotherapist Juanjo Brau also emphasized that loads should be increased gradually in such injuries, otherwise there is a high risk of re-injury in high-intensity tournaments like the World Cup.

BarcelonaLamine YamalSpainWorld CupFootball
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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