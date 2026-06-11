Manchester City initiates move to sign Vinícius

As the summer transfer window in European football approaches, the stream of sensational and unexpected news continues. After parting ways with two great legends like Bernardo Silva and John Stones, creating significant financial freedom in their wage bill, Manchester City is preparing to drop a real 'bombshell' in the transfer market. Real Madrid's attacking leader, the Brazilian magician Vinícius Júnior, could continue his career in the English Premier League. This was reported by one of the prestigious foreign sports sources — Indykaila News published a revolutionary report.

According to insiders, the reigning Premier League runners-up, Manchester City, are showing serious interest in signing the lightning-fast Brazilian winger. Given the questions and doubts surrounding Vinícius's contract situation and his future at the Madrid club this summer, the 'Cityzens' management is closely monitoring the situation. The Manchester side has begun exploring the possibilities of completing this mega-transfer next summer.

The source notes that Manchester City plans to take serious and official steps soon to achieve this priority goal in the transfer market. Admittedly, pulling off this transfer will not be easy for the 'Cityzens'. The talented player's current contract with 'Los Blancos' runs until June 30, 2027, and the Madrid club does not want to let their star go easily. However, the strength and financial power of Manchester City are capable of turning even the most impossible-seeming deals into reality. We shall see, will one of the world's most valuable players head to Manchester?

Follow the details of Vinícius Júnior's potential move to Manchester City, Real Madrid's response transfer plans, and the hottest, exclusive, and sensational articles about European football with us on Zamin pages!