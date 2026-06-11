Martinez says there is no player who can replace Ronaldo

·33·Sport
Martinez says there is no player who can replace Ronaldo

As the intense matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup kick off on North American soil, the world's sporting attention is once again focused on the living legend, Cristiano Ronaldo. In particular, statements coming from the Portugal camp—which shares a group with our beloved Uzbekistan national team—are sparking great interest among football fans in our country. Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez responded to speculation that the 41-year-old phenomenon might end his international career after this World Cup.

The experienced Spanish specialist, in an exclusive interview with the prestigious foreign publication «The Athletic» noted how invaluable Ronaldo is to world football and the national team:

«It is absolutely impossible to find another player to replace Cristiano. It is impossible to search the planet for a player who reaches his level of skill and professionalism. However, football is a game that always requires moving forward, finding new solutions, and forming different tactical approaches in the attacking line. Even if Ronaldo leaves tomorrow, we must build our team play in such a way that the national team's goal-scoring productivity remains at the same high level.

One thing must be openly admitted: no single player in the future will be able to repeat the incredible numbers and records that Ronaldo has set throughout his career—it is simply impossible,» emphasized Roberto Martinez.

It is worth noting that the current 2026 World Cup is a record-breaking sixth tournament for the 41-year-old legendary striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, and it is highly likely to be the final major tournament of his career. For this reason, the Portuguese star will undoubtedly give his all in this competition.

As a reminder, the 'Seleção das Quinas' will face DR Congo, the South American giant Colombia, and our pride—the Uzbekistan national team, led by Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro—in Group K of the current World Cup for a spot in the playoffs. Our fans are eagerly awaiting the historic and exciting clash between Eldor Shomurodov, Abbosbek Fayzullayev, and Cristiano Ronaldo. We wish our representatives great success in the upcoming grand matches!

Follow the details of the historic clash between Cristiano Ronaldo and the Uzbekistan national team, Roberto Martinez's new tactical moves, and all the hot, exclusive, and sensational news of the World Cup with us on Zamin pages!

Cristiano RonaldoRoberto MartinezPortugalUzbekistan2026 FIFA World Cup
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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