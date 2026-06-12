Bernardo Silva joins Real Madrid as a free agent

·165·Sport
Bernardo Silva joins Real Madrid as a free agent

Alongside the intense battles of the World Cup, the transfer market is witnessing true sensations. Real Madrid, which has become the center of sports media attention following the return of legendary coach José Mourinho, has made its next sensational move. Bernardo Silva, the skilled Portuguese midfielder who has been in the spotlight of many grand clubs, will continue his career in Spain. According to an exclusive report by world-famous and reliable insider Fabrizio Romano, the 'Royal Club' has reached a full agreement with the experienced playmaker.

According to the latest information, the 31-year-old Portuguese football star has signed with the Madrid superclub for until the summer of 2028 an official contract. Notably, this deal includes a specific clause allowing for a one-year extension until 2029 by mutual consent.

Farewell to Manchester City and a free transfer to Madrid

The most joyful and surprising aspect for European football fans is that the skilled midfielder officially left Manchester City after his contract expired. This allowed the La Liga giant Real Madrid to sign this top-level player completely for free, i.e., as a free agent to their squad. Having won numerous trophies under Pep Guardiola, including the Champions League and Premier League gold medals, Bernardo will now strive for new victories at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Bernardo Silva stands out for his vision, precise passing, and tireless work rate. During the past season, he played for the 'Cityzens' in all competitions, appearing in 53 matches and managed to record three goals and five assists. According to analysts from the prestigious Transfermarkt portal, the Portuguese star's current theoretical market value is 22 million euros.

Madrid fans have no doubt that the José Mourinho and Bernardo Silva tandem will add even more charm and strength to the 'Los Blancos' midfield next season. The battle in La Liga is sure to ignite with new intensity!

Follow Bernardo Silva's first training sessions at Real Madrid, the team's new tactical schemes, the hottest World Cup results, and the most reliable, exclusive news about European football with us on Zamin!

Bernardo SilvaReal MadridJosé MourinhoManchester CityFabrizio Romano
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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