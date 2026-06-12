Brighton make £30m bid for Tottenham defender Luka Vuskovic

Brighton have submitted an official £30 million bid for Tottenham defender Luka Vuskovic. This move marks an unexpected turn in transfer negotiations between the two clubs. Reports suggest the 19-year-old Croatian center-back has become a primary target for Fabian Hurzeler's side. This is reported by Goal.com .

Luka Vuskovic managed to impress while on loan at Hamburger SV last season. Despite being a defender, he scored 6 goals in 28 appearances in the 2. Bundesliga. The young talent is reportedly favoring the Brighton project for his development.

Meanwhile, Brighton remains firm regarding their own defender, Jan Paul van Hecke. According to club CEO Paul Barber, Tottenham has made two bids for the Dutch player, but both were rejected. Brighton values their defender at £70 million.

Tottenham is interested in Van Hecke to address their defensive issues. However, the bid for Luka Vuskovic may leave the London club with a difficult choice. Currently, the futures of defenders like Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero at Spurs are also under scrutiny.