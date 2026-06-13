Barcelona shows interest in young Australian talent

18-year-old Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Herrington has become one of the brightest revelations of the current MLS season. His solid performance has caught the attention of European giants, specifically Spanish champions Barcelona. Through his successful displays, the center-back has already earned a spot in the Australia national team squad for the World Cup. This is reported by Goal.com .

Herrington has made 15 appearances in the current MLS season, contributing one goal and one assist. According to Tom Bogert, a number of clubs are monitoring the teenager, but Barcelona is seen as the primary contender. So far, the Colorado Rapids management has declined to provide an official comment regarding this transfer.

The young defender's success has also been duly recognized by Football Australia. He is expected to make his debut for the "Socceroos" in the upcoming match against Turkey. If Herrington leaves the club, he will become the second major defender discovered by the club's academy and scouts to be sold for a significant profit in the last five years.

For reference, in 2024, Colorado Rapids earned $7.7 million from the transfer of another center-back, Moise Bombito. Currently, the MLS is on a break, with team matches resuming on July 22. Whether Herrington will move to Barcelona or another European club by that time remains in question.