Endrick compares himself to Cristiano Ronaldo

·27·Sport
Endrick compares himself to Cristiano Ronaldo

The talented Brazilian striker Endrick spoke about the military-like discipline and sacrifices in his career, comparing his professional approach to his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, the player is focused on the 2026 World Cup and aims to solidify his future under the new Real Madrid head coach, Jose Mourinho. This is reported by Goal.com .

The 19-year-old played on loan at Lyon to regain match fitness due to limited opportunities in Madrid. According to him, his passion for hard work will be the key factor leading him to success in the Spanish capital. "My desire to work hard from a young age is a similarity I share with Cristiano Ronaldo, but I respect him not only for his work ethic but also for his immense talent and his history of overcoming adversity," Endrick told GQ Brazil.

Endrick's loan move to Lyon was a turning point for him. After missing 173 days in 2025 due to a serious injury, the striker scored 8 goals and provided 7 assists in 21 matches in France. This result helped him regain his confidence and earn a spot back in the Brazil national team.

Now, with Jose Mourinho taking charge of Real Madrid, Endrick has a great opportunity to secure a place in the starting lineup next season. A successful performance at the World Cup is expected to be crucial for his future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real MadridEndrickCristiano RonaldoJose MourinhoWorld Cup
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Intense matches take place today in the first round of the World CupIntense matches take place today in the first round of the World CupToday, 19:05Arbeloa expected to be appointed as Fulham managerArbeloa expected to be appointed as Fulham managerYesterday, 18:49Brazilian President calls on national team to reach championship gloryBrazilian President calls on national team to reach championship gloryYesterday, 18:43Ruben Amorim expected to become AC Milan head coachRuben Amorim expected to become AC Milan head coachYesterday, 17:54Stuart Pearce urges Declan Rice to take leadership in England national teamStuart Pearce urges Declan Rice to take leadership in England national teamYesterday, 17:34Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham's boots stolen ahead of World CupHarry Kane and Jude Bellingham's boots stolen ahead of World CupYesterday, 17:33
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Real Madrid reaches final decision regarding Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid reaches final decision regarding Kylian Mbappe