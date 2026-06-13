Endrick compares himself to Cristiano Ronaldo

The talented Brazilian striker Endrick spoke about the military-like discipline and sacrifices in his career, comparing his professional approach to his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, the player is focused on the 2026 World Cup and aims to solidify his future under the new Real Madrid head coach, Jose Mourinho. This is reported by Goal.com .

The 19-year-old played on loan at Lyon to regain match fitness due to limited opportunities in Madrid. According to him, his passion for hard work will be the key factor leading him to success in the Spanish capital. "My desire to work hard from a young age is a similarity I share with Cristiano Ronaldo, but I respect him not only for his work ethic but also for his immense talent and his history of overcoming adversity," Endrick told GQ Brazil.

Endrick's loan move to Lyon was a turning point for him. After missing 173 days in 2025 due to a serious injury, the striker scored 8 goals and provided 7 assists in 21 matches in France. This result helped him regain his confidence and earn a spot back in the Brazil national team.

Now, with Jose Mourinho taking charge of Real Madrid, Endrick has a great opportunity to secure a place in the starting lineup next season. A successful performance at the World Cup is expected to be crucial for his future at the Santiago Bernabeu.