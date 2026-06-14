Intense matches take place today in the first round of the World Cup

·24·Sport
Intense matches take place today in the first round of the World Cup

The historic 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by North American nations, is in full swing. The opening round of the planet's most prestigious tournament has reached its peak. Today, June 14, four major, drama-filled clashes await fans of the beautiful game. The best national teams from various continents will fight for their first crucial points on the road to the knockout stages.

Below you can find detailed information about today's match times and the standings in the groups.

Asian giants tested: The journey of Qatar and Australia

Today's football program begins with Group B representatives. At 00:00 Tashkent time, our continental peers — one of Asia's current powerhouses, the Qatar national team — will face the tactically disciplined and formidable European side, Switzerland.

Also, another Asian giant in Group D, the Australia national team, will take the field today. They will test their strength against one of Europe's most intense teams, Turkey. This exciting match is scheduled to start at 09:00.

Through the analytical table below, you can familiarize yourself with the schedule of matches for June 14 and the initial results in the groups that have started:

Groups and Stage

Matchup

Kick-off Time (Tashkent time)

Initial match results

Group status and stats

Group B, Matchday 1

Qatar vs Switzerland

At 00:00

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Host Canada in their first game 1:1 drew the match

Group C, Matchday 1

Brazil vs Morocco

At 03:00

The first serious test for Carlo Ancelotti's charges

Group C, Matchday 1

Haiti vs Scotland

At 06:00

The second important clash in the group

Group D, Matchday 1

Australia vs Turkey

At 09:00

USA vs Paraguay (4:1)

Hosts USA become leaders with a big win

Intensity in Group C: Brazil and Scotland take the field

The first round of Group C is also expected to provide true enjoyment for fans. At 03:00, one of the tournament favorites — the Brazil national team led by Carlo Ancelotti — will begin their match against Africa's most dangerous representative, Morocco. The second pair of this group — Haiti and Scotland — will start their match early in the morning at 06:00.

Review of initial matches: Recall that the tournament started differently for the hosts. In Group B, one of the championship organizers, Canada, was forced to share points in a 1:1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina. Now, if Qatar or Switzerland wins, they will take the lead. In Group D, another host — the USA national team — put on a real show. Playing with confidence and attacking flair, the Americans scored 4 times against Paraguay, celebrating a big 4:1 victory.

Follow the hottest World Cup matches, the progress of Asian teams, match analysis, and the most reliable sports news with us on Zamin pages!

FIFA World CupQatarAustraliaBrazilSwitzerland
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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