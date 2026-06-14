Bradley Barcola wants to leave PSG: Arsenal and Liverpool join the race

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Bradley Barcola wants to leave PSG: Arsenal and Liverpool join the race

PSG forward Bradley Barcola has expressed his desire to leave Paris during the current summer transfer window. This news has sparked a real race between the giants of the English Premier League. Arsenal and Liverpool are closely monitoring the winger's situation, as the player seeks new challenges away from the French capital. This is reported by Goal.com .

The French national team member decided to leave the club after experiencing mixed results in Paris last season. Barcola started 21 league matches for PSG last season and was also active in the Champions League. Currently, the 23-year-old is valued at approximately £60 million, and his current contract runs for another two years.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta sees Bradley Barcola as a primary target to strengthen the attacking line and add quality rotation options. The Londoners had also shown interest in players like Morgan Rogers and Christos Tzolis, but Barcola's top-level experience makes him more attractive for the "Gunners."

Liverpool also needs to strengthen their attack as they begin a new era under new manager Andoni Iraola. Following the departure of Mohamed Salah and with a lack of consistency on the left wing, the "Merseysiders" are paying serious attention to the Barcola option. Although PSG officially states the player is not for sale, the club has already begun searching for a suitable replacement.

According to reports, Luis Enrique sees Barcelona forward Ferran Torres as an ideal replacement for Barcola. Torres and Enrique know each other well from their time together with the Spanish national team. If PSG can reach an agreement with Barcelona, it could pave the way for Bradley Barcola to move to Emirates Stadium or Anfield.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
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