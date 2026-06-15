Vozinya becomes a true hero after Spain vs Cape Verde match

·59·Sport
Vozinya becomes a true hero after Spain vs Cape Verde match

The World Cup 2026 group stage match between Spain and Cape Verde ended with an unexpected result. The game finished goalless — 0:0. However, although no goals were scored on the pitch, this match became a real turning point for Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinya.

Spain dominated throughout the game. The team had 62% possession, completed 764 passes, and attempted 23 shots on goal, 8 of which were on target. Cape Verde focused primarily on defense, recording 6 shots, with only 1 on target.

Despite this, the Spanish players were unable to break through Cape Verde's defense. The greatest credit goes to Vozinya, who made several crucial saves to keep his team from defeat. Consequently, he was named the man of the match. The screenshot shows Vozinya receiving a rating of 9.7.

Interestingly, before the match against Spain, Vozinya had approximately 50,000 followers on social media. After 90 minutes of play, his audience grew sharply to 1.6 million. This once again demonstrates how a single match in football can significantly impact a person's recognition and career.

For Cape Verde, the draw against Spain was seen as a major achievement. While Spain statistically controlled the game entirely, the most standout figure on the pitch was the Cape Verde goalkeeper. With his saves, confident actions, and composure, Vozinya not only saved his team but also captured the attention of football fans.

Following this match, Vozinya's name has become a topic of widespread discussion. By keeping a clean sheet against an opponent as strong as Spain, he created one of the most unforgettable nights in Cape Verde's history.

VozinhaSpainCape Verde
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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