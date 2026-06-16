An unexpected result occurred in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup. Spain, considered one of the tournament favorites, drew 0-0 with Cape Verde in their debut match, dropping important points. Luis de la Fuente's men held a clear advantage throughout the game but failed to break through the opponent's defense. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

In the match held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the "La Roja" fully controlled the tempo. According to statistics, the Spaniards recorded 62% possession and launched 23 shots toward the opponent's goal. However, a lack of precision in finishing and the heroics of Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha decided the fate of the game.

Lamine Yamal's entry and the unexpected result

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal started the match on the bench. The coach brought him on 20 minutes before the end of the game to strengthen the attack. Although the 18-year-old talent brought new energy to the offense, his attempts were not enough to change the score. The Cape Verde national team achieved one of the biggest results in its history through disciplined defending.

After the match, Lamine Yamal appeared somewhat depressed by the disappointing result. Among his relatives who came to the USA to support him was the footballer's new girlfriend, famous model and blogger Ines Garcia. Garcia, wearing a Spain national team jersey with Yamal's name and number, was caught on camera consoling the player after the game.

For Cape Verde, this draw was equivalent to a victory. The team's 40-year-old veteran goalkeeper Vozinha saved a number of difficult shots during the game, keeping his goal intact. This result has intensified the situation in Group H and put Spain's chances of advancing to the next stage into question.

Now, Luis de la Fuente's men must achieve maximum results in the remaining group matches. The Spanish press is criticizing the team's lack of clinical finishing. Lamine Yamal and his teammates will try to justify the fans' trust in the next round.