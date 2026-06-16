McGregor Reacts to Ilia Topuria's Unexpected Defeat

One of the most sensational and unexpected results of the year has been recorded in the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). The latest dramatic changes in the UFC, considered the world's most prestigious sports promotion, are leaving not only fans but also sports legends indifferent. Conor McGregor, the former UFC double-champion, recently spoke out with an unexpected statement regarding Ilia Topuria's heavy defeat to Justin Gaethje.

«It was very sad to see him give up»

According to prestigious sports insiders and foreign media, the legendary Irish fighter did not hide that he was somewhat disappointed by Topuria's actions in the octagon and the defeat he suffered. Analyzing the reasons for the loss, Conor specifically highlighted the psychological factor, which is crucial for fighters:

Conor McGregor's thoughts on Topuria's defeat: «Ilia did not fight until the end in this clash; he broke mentally and gave up. Watching him fall into such a state and be defeated in the octagon was truly very sad. In reality, he was a strong athlete who deserved much greater and more wonderful victories. Nevertheless, I believe this bitter defeat will have a positive impact on his career and turn him into an even stronger, more determined fighter in the future. Furthermore, I want to emphasize one important rule: family members and close people should never, under any circumstances, stand in a fighter's corner (as a second). Regardless of what happens, this is professional sport, and the environment there must be completely different».

Through the following official MMA and tournament analysis table, you can familiarize yourself with the final results of the «UFC Freedom 250» event and Conor McGregor's upcoming fight schedule:

Event and Tournament Name Main Event Participants Final Result and Method Title Won Conor McGregor's Next Opponent Date and Location of the Historic Fight UFC Freedom 250

(Main Card) Justin Gaethje — Ilia Topuria Justin Gaethje won

(via Technical Knockout) New UFC Lightweight Champion Max Holloway

(Clash of Legends) June 11, Las Vegas

(USA, Nevada)

The New King of the Octagon and Conor's Return

As a reminder, in the main event of the sensational «UFC Freedom 250» tournament, the experienced Justin Gaethje defeated the reigning champion Ilia Topuria via technical knockout (TKO) after a series of heavy strikes. With this brilliant victory, Gaethje strapped the gold belt around his waist as the new absolute UFC champion in the weight class.

In turn, Conor McGregor, who commented on these events, is currently in the final stages of preparation to return to the octagon. This year on July 11 in the entertainment capital of the USA, Las Vegas, he will participate in an extremely intense and historic rematch against one of his old and fierce rivals — the skilled Max Holloway. This fight will undoubtedly be the most anticipated event of the year for MMA fans worldwide.

Follow the hottest and most brutal fights in the UFC, Conor McGregor's return show in Las Vegas, intense clashes for championship belts, and the most reliable exclusive sports news always on the pages of Zamin!