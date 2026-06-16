MLS Rules Blocking Casemiro and Lionel Messi Partnership

·48·Sport
MLS Rules Blocking Casemiro and Lionel Messi Partnership

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, who is expected to leave Manchester United, is close to continuing his career at the US club Inter Miami, but an unexpected bureaucratic hurdle has stalled the transfer. The experienced footballer's move to Florida, driven by his desire to play alongside Lionel Messi, is being delayed due to the unique rules of Major League Soccer. According to Goal.com, reports .

According to Goal.com, the transfer is being hindered by a dispute over "discovery rights" with LA Galaxy. Under MLS rules, if a club is the first to express interest in a foreign player and adds them to their list, other teams must pay a compensation fee to the first claimant to sign that player.

Discovery Rights and Financial Demands

It appears that LA Galaxy expressed interest in Casemiro before Inter Miami and secured his rights. Now, the California club is demanding $1 million (approximately £750,000) in compensation from Miami representatives to waive these rights. According to the Daily Mail, the transfer cannot be finalized until this matter is resolved.

Casemiro and his representatives initially held negotiations with LA Galaxy, and the club offered the player a contract. However, after visiting Miami with his family, the Brazilian star decided to choose the team where Lionel Messi plays. For the former Real Madrid star, lining up with the Argentine legend became the primary factor.

Complex Rules of the MLS System

Such rules in MLS may seem strange to European football fans and often draw criticism. For example, a similar situation recently occurred with the transfer of German Marco Reus. Because Charlotte FC held his rights, LA Galaxy was initially asked for $800,000, and an agreement was eventually reached for $400,000.

A compromise is expected in the Casemiro transfer as well. The player, currently with the Brazil national team, is waiting for negotiations between the clubs to conclude. Inter Miami management is confident they will soon reach an agreement with LA Galaxy and officially add Casemiro to their squad.

Meanwhile, Manchester United has already begun efforts to fill the void left by the Brazilian defensive midfielder. The English club is showing interest in West Ham midfielder Matheus Fernandes. Additionally, Atalanta's Ederson is among the potential transfers expected to move to Manchester for £38 million.

CasemiroInter MiamiLionel MessiMLSTransfer
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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