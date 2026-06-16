Another major transfer bomb has exploded in the world of football! Bernardo Silva, the Portugal national team midfielder who has been the dream of many grand clubs and won the hearts of millions with his magical play on the pitch, has decided to make a sharp and glorious turn in his career. According to an exclusive report by the football world's most prestigious and reliable insider, Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese star has signed a final contract with Real Madrid. This transfer will undoubtedly become one of the most sensational acquisitions for the 'Royal Club' this season.

A star arrives at the Santiago Bernabéu for free: a '2+1' agreement

Based on information provided by the insider, the 31-year-old experienced playmaker joined the Spanish giant completely for free, as a free agent. Negotiations between the Madrid management and the player concluded successfully, and an official deal in the form of '2+1' was signed. This means the initial contract is firm for two years, with an option to extend for one more season if both parties agree. Now, the Madrid midfield will look even more powerful and meaningful.

You can find detailed information about Bernardo Silva's move to Real Madrid and his glorious achievements at his former club in the special sports and transfer analysis table below:

Transferred player Player's age and position New team and transfer status Contract format and duration Main achievements at Manchester City (since 2017) Bernardo Silva

(Portugal national team member) 31 years old,

Central / Wing midfielder Real Madrid

(Spain, La Liga) — Free agent 2+1 years

(At least 2 seasons, with an option to extend for 1 year) • 6-time Premier League champion

• UEFA Champions League winner

The golden era at Manchester City and a new challenge in Madrid

Currently, the Real Madrid press service is not rushing to officially announce this mega-transfer and is finalizing the last technical processes behind the scenes. Nevertheless, prestigious sports publications confirm that the agreement is 100% settled and Bernardo will soon undergo a medical examination in Madrid.

As a reminder, Bernardo Silva has been playing for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola since 2017, becoming a true legend. During his unforgettable time with the 'Citizens', he lifted the top prize in the Premier League 6 times. He was also one of the main protagonists in winning the first UEFA Champions League gold medals in the history of the Manchester club. The leading player now aims to increase his trophy count in Madrid.

Sports commentators' opinion: Real Madrid has given another masterclass in the transfer market. Adding one of the world's strongest midfielders to the squad as a free agent, without paying a penny, is another great victory for Florentino Pérez. Bernardo is expected to further embellish the 'Royal Club's' attacking play with his high football intelligence.

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