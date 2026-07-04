WHO Announces End of Hantavirus Epidemic Aboard the Hondius Cruise Ship

·37·World
WHO Announces End of Hantavirus Epidemic Aboard the Hondius Cruise Ship

The hantavirus epidemic that began on the Hondius cruise ship has ended. The World Health Organization reported this. The last person who had contact with an infected individual has been released from quarantine, and their test returned a negative result. No new patients have been recorded since May 25.

The outbreak was detected in the spring of 2026 during a voyage across the Atlantic Ocean. A total of 13 confirmed and probable cases were recorded among the ship's passengers and crew members. Three patients died.

Tests showed that the disease was caused by the Andes virus. This is one of the rarer types of hantavirus, mainly found in certain regions of South America. Unlike other hantaviruses, the Andes virus can be transmitted from person to person through prolonged and close contact.

Hantavirus is most often transmitted by rodents. A person can become infected by inhaling dust mixed with viral particles. Symptoms begin with fever, headache and muscle pain, nausea, and fatigue. In severe cases, lung damage and acute respiratory distress may occur.

To bring the epidemic under control, passengers and their contacts were monitored in various countries. After quarantine periods ended and no new cases were recorded, the WHO declared the epidemic over.

World Health OrganizationHondiusAndes virus
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