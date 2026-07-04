Small Child Left Hanging Outside Balcony in Turkey

An incident that could have turned into a tragedy occurred in Denizli, Turkey. A small child playing at home accidentally went out the window and ended up hanging on the outside of the safety net surrounding the balcony.

Noticing the situation, the child's mother immediately grabbed his hand. However, it was not possible to pull the child up. Nevertheless, the mother held on to her child with all her strength for about 10 minutes, preventing him from falling down.

Rescue services, informed about the incident, arrived at the scene in a short time. Firefighters climbed to the balcony using a special ladder, carefully cut the safety net, and successfully brought the child safely inside.