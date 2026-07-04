Lost Dog Returned to Owner Thanks to Viral Video

A dog nicknamed Gorda, who had been missing for a month, was unexpectedly found thanks to a video that went viral on the internet. The remarkable incident attracted the attention of many users on social media.

It turned out that while the dog's owner was watching a viral video showing fans celebrating the Mexican national team's victory, they accidentally spotted their dog among the crowd.

After that, they carefully studied the buildings and surroundings visible in the video and managed to determine where the footage was taken. Having arrived at the identified address, the owner was reunited with the long-searched-for Gorda.

Fortunately, the dog was found healthy and safe and returned to its owners. This incident generated great interest on social media, with many users emphasizing that sometimes a simple coincidence can lead to the happiest reunions.