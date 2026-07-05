Nokia returns with AI-powered feature phones

·44·Technology
Nokia returns with AI-powered feature phones

The Nokia brand has re-entered the market with a new generation of feature phones. HMD Global announced four models: Nokia 200 4G, Nokia 210 4G, Nokia 215 4G 2nd gen and Nokia 235 4G 2nd gen.

The new phones feature an AI assistant that accepts voice commands. It can find the right contact in the phonebook and make a call, turn on the flashlight, set an alarm, and perform a number of other tasks.

The Nokia 200 4G, however, differs from the company's previous feature phone models. The phone is equipped with a front camera and supports video calling.

Via the HMD Chat service, you can also make video calls from this device to people using smartphones. This is the first such solution for feature phones under the Nokia brand.

With the new models, the company aimed to add modern features to feature phones while retaining simple controls.

NokiaHMD GlobalNokia 200 4GHMD ChatArtificial Intelligence
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