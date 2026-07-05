Bang & Olufsen Introduces Its First-Ever External Battery

Bang & Olufsen, a company world-renowned for its premium audio devices, has taken an unexpected step and unveiled its first-ever external battery (powerbank) under its own brand. This device is recognized not merely as a technical tool, but as an accessory reflecting the brand's distinctive luxurious style. According to ixbt.com, the new gadget is part of the company's strategy to expand its product lineup. Ixbt.com reports on this.

The main highlight of the Bang & Olufsen Powerbank is its exterior design. The device's body is covered on both sides with high-quality glass panels, held together by a diamond-machined aluminum frame. The mother-of-pearl texture gives the device a unique luster and premium appearance. Users are offered "Infinite Black" and "Gold Sand" color options.

Technical Features and Charging

As for the device's technical specifications, its capacity is not particularly large by modern standards — 5000 mAh. However, the company has focused not on capacity but on compactness and harmony with the brand's new flagship headphones — the Beoplay H100. The manufacturer emphasizes that this battery is the perfect companion specifically for these headphones.

The new powerbank supports Qi2 standard magnetic wireless charging technology. Through this, it can deliver up to 15 W of power. Additionally, the device features a USB-C port, enabling cable-based power delivery at 20 W and self-charging of the battery at 18 W.

Bang & Olufsen has designed this device to be compatible not only with its own headphones but also with modern smartphones. In particular, owners of devices supporting the Qi2 standard, such as Apple iPhone and the upcoming Google Pixel 10, can freely use this accessory. This ensures the gadget's versatility.

Price and Market Launch

In the Uzbekistan market, Bang & Olufsen products have always stood out for their high prices and exclusivity. The new powerbank is no exception. In the European market, this device was launched at a price of 145 euros. Although this is several times higher than the price of ordinary 5000 mAh batteries, for brand enthusiasts, design and material quality come first.

In conclusion, the Bang & Olufsen Powerbank is not just a power source, but a piece of technological jewelry that showcases its owner's taste and status. Its compact dimensions and aesthetic appeal undoubtedly make it an indispensable companion both in daily life and on travels.