Bang & Olufsen Introduces Its First-Ever External Battery

·4·Technology
Bang & Olufsen Introduces Its First-Ever External Battery

Bang & Olufsen, a company world-renowned for its premium audio devices, has taken an unexpected step and unveiled its first-ever external battery (powerbank) under its own brand. This device is recognized not merely as a technical tool, but as an accessory reflecting the brand's distinctive luxurious style. According to ixbt.com, the new gadget is part of the company's strategy to expand its product lineup. Ixbt.com reports on this.

The main highlight of the Bang & Olufsen Powerbank is its exterior design. The device's body is covered on both sides with high-quality glass panels, held together by a diamond-machined aluminum frame. The mother-of-pearl texture gives the device a unique luster and premium appearance. Users are offered "Infinite Black" and "Gold Sand" color options.

Technical Features and Charging

As for the device's technical specifications, its capacity is not particularly large by modern standards — 5000 mAh. However, the company has focused not on capacity but on compactness and harmony with the brand's new flagship headphones — the Beoplay H100. The manufacturer emphasizes that this battery is the perfect companion specifically for these headphones.

The new powerbank supports Qi2 standard magnetic wireless charging technology. Through this, it can deliver up to 15 W of power. Additionally, the device features a USB-C port, enabling cable-based power delivery at 20 W and self-charging of the battery at 18 W.

Bang & Olufsen has designed this device to be compatible not only with its own headphones but also with modern smartphones. In particular, owners of devices supporting the Qi2 standard, such as Apple iPhone and the upcoming Google Pixel 10, can freely use this accessory. This ensures the gadget's versatility.

Price and Market Launch

In the Uzbekistan market, Bang & Olufsen products have always stood out for their high prices and exclusivity. The new powerbank is no exception. In the European market, this device was launched at a price of 145 euros. Although this is several times higher than the price of ordinary 5000 mAh batteries, for brand enthusiasts, design and material quality come first.

In conclusion, the Bang & Olufsen Powerbank is not just a power source, but a piece of technological jewelry that showcases its owner's taste and status. Its compact dimensions and aesthetic appeal undoubtedly make it an indispensable companion both in daily life and on travels.

Bang & OlufsenPowerbankTechnologyGadgetPremium
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Nokia returns with AI-powered feature phonesNokia returns with AI-powered feature phonesToday, 15:15Farthest Point in Earth's Orbit: On July 6 Our Planet's Motion Slows DownFarthest Point in Earth's Orbit: On July 6 Our Planet's Motion Slows DownToday, 14:52Steel Flywheel Energy Storage System Created in the US as Lithium AlternativeSteel Flywheel Energy Storage System Created in the US as Lithium AlternativeToday, 14:26Thermaltake Introduces Dr. Power III Pro Tester with ATX 3.1 StandardThermaltake Introduces Dr. Power III Pro Tester with ATX 3.1 StandardToday, 13:56China Aims for Leadership in Space Race: New Satellite Engine Passes TestChina Aims for Leadership in Space Race: New Satellite Engine Passes TestToday, 13:26China Regulates Production of Companion Robots with Human EmotionsChina Regulates Production of Companion Robots with Human EmotionsToday, 12:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update