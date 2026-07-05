WC-2026: Accurate predictions for today's two round of 16 matches...

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WC-2026: Accurate predictions for today's two round of 16 matches...

Our last 11 consecutive predictions for the play-off matches held from July 1–4 proved correct. Now, attention turns to the Brazil vs. Norway and Mexico vs. England matches taking place on the night of July 6.

There are no absolute guarantees in football. A single red card, a penalty, or a VAR decision can overturn the entire scenario. However, considering the current form and playing styles of the teams, our selection for today is ready.

Brazil vs. Norway: A goal-rich clash is expected

Brazil narrowly defeated Japan in the previous stage. Norway also advanced to the next round with a late goal from Erling Haaland in their match against Côte d'Ivoire.

Brazil has been acting increasingly confidently in attack throughout the tournament. The team registered seven clear shots against Japan and has hit the target at least five times in every group stage match. Norway's defense has yet to keep a clean sheet in the World Cup.

At the same time, Norway cannot be dismissed as a simple opponent. The Scandinavians are averaging 2.5 goals per game over four matches. Haaland, Antonio Nusa, and Alexander Sørloth have the ability to put serious pressure on the Brazilian defense. In all of Norway's tournament matches, both teams have scored.

Brazil is expected to control the ball more, while Norway will rely on fast breaks and aerial passes. Haaland may find his opportunity, but the advantage in squad depth and individual skill lies with the Brazilians.

Main prediction: Brazil will advance to the quarterfinals.

Probable score: Brazil — Norway 2:1.

Mexico vs. England: One goal could decide it

This may be the most difficult match of the night to predict. Mexico has won all four of its matches in the competition, scoring eight goals and yet to concede a single one. In the final stage, the hosts defeated Ecuador 2:0.

England, on the other hand, trailed against DR Congo but secured a 2:1 victory thanks to goals from Harry Kane. The English are creating many chances in the World Cup, but they are not always consistent in converting those opportunities into goals.

Mexico will pose a significant problem for England with the pressure of the home fans and a disciplined defense. Therefore, it is logical to expect a cautious tactical battle rather than open, high-scoring football.

England's main advantage is the abundance of players who can deliver in decisive moments. Players like Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Bukayo Saka may only need one chance. However, Declan Rice, Reece James, and Jarell Quansah have been listed as doubts ahead of the match.

Mexico may hold out in defense for a long time, but it will not be easy to completely stop England's pressure for the full 90 minutes.

Main prediction: England will advance to the quarterfinals.

Probable score: Mexico — England 0:1.

Our final selection

  • Brazil — Norway: 2:1

  • Mexico — England: 0:1

  • Advancing to quarterfinals: Brazil and England

The most reliable choice is not the exact score, but Brazil and England advancing to the next stage. The risk is always high with exact scores: the ball is round, and VAR never stops playing the role of a screenwriter.

BrazilNorwayMexicoEnglandErling Haaland
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