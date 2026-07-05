Real officially announces the transfer of Denzel Dumfries

·39·Sport
Real officially announces the transfer of Denzel Dumfries

Real Madrid has officially announced the signing of right-back Denzel Dumfries. The Dutch footballer has signed a contract valid until June 30, 2030.

Thus, the "Los Blancos" have strengthened their defensive line with an experienced and attacking player.

Transfer cost 20 million euros

Earlier, media reports indicated that Real would pay 20 million euros to Inter for the 30-year-old defender.

The Transfermarkt portal estimates Dumfries' current market value at 25 million euros. This suggests that the Madrid side may have acquired the player at a price below market value.

Played 207 matches at Inter

Denzel Dumfries had been representing Inter since the summer of 2021.

During this period, the Dutch footballer achieved the following across all competitions:

  • appeared in 207 matches;

  • scored 27 goals;

  • provided 28 assists.

These statistics demonstrate his effectiveness not only in defense but also in attack.

Won five trophies in Italy

Dumfries became a two-time Italian champion with Inter. Additionally, he won the national cup three times.

Now, the defender will continue his career at one of the world's most famous clubs — Real Madrid.

Real's right flank strengthened

Dumfries is distinguished by his speed, physical strength, and active involvement in attacks. His transfer provides Real with new tactical options on the right flank.

Madrid fans are now awaiting the Dutch footballer's debut in Spain. The club has further reinforced its squad with another strong transfer.

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