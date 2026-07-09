Kane's old photo with Beckham: who did the girl next to him become?

A 2005 photo of Harry Kane and his childhood friend Katie Goodland with David Beckham has resurfaced on social media, sparking renewed discussion.

What looks like a simple memory at first glance took on a completely different meaning over the years, as the two children in that photo eventually built a strong family together.

The photo was taken in 2005

It turns out the shot was taken when David Beckham opened his football academy.

At that time, Katie Goodland and Harry Kane were among the young players in attendance. Beckham posed with them, and this frame has become a fascinating memory for fans years later.

Childhood friendship turned into a big family

21 years later, the girl and boy in the photo have become the closest people to each other in life.

Today, Harry Kane and Katie Goodland are parents to four children. They serve as an inspiration to many, not just as a famous footballer and his wife, but as a couple who grew up together from childhood.

Kane is in the prime of his career

Harry Kane is shining on the big stage today as the captain of the England national team.

He is enjoying one of the best seasons of his life, is mentioned among the contenders for the Ballon d'Or, and continues to put in stellar performances at the World Cup.

Katie is always in the stands

Katie Goodland has consistently supported Kane throughout his career.

She cheers for her husband from the stands at almost every important match. After the games, Kane often goes up to her to take family photos.

From the schoolyard to the big football stage

Once upon a time, Harry and Katie went to school together and played football in the yard.

Today, those childhood memories have become one of the most sincere chapters in the life journey of the England captain. The old photo with Beckham looks like the starting point of this story.