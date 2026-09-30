Members of the Uzbekistan national chess team, who amazed the world at the 46th Chess Olympiad hosted in Samarkand, were honored with unprecedented respect at the state level. In accordance with the decree of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, free modern housing, luxury cars, and large cash prizes were solemnly presented to the hero grandmasters.

During the solemn event, the head of state addressing the young men: "A car is also needed, but future brides need a house", brought a warm smile to all parents and champions in the hall. Nodirbek Abdusattorov, the leader of the national team who won the individual gold medal on board 1, spoke from the podium and highly praised the attention given to national sports: "There is no President anywhere in the world who loves chess as much as ours."

"Housing, luxury car, and the smiles of bachelors": 5 key points of the solemn event

The most important official and warm details from the awarding ceremony of the Olympiad heroes:

Triple massive award: By the President's decree, our chess players were presented with keys to new apartments, service vehicles, and large cash prizes;

The President's warm joke: The head of state's witty remark to the single champion guys on the verge of starting a family that housing is the most important foundation for brides was greeted with applause;

Nodirbek Abdusattorov's historic recognition: Our leading grandmaster proudly emphasized that such attention shown to chess by the state exists in no other country in the world;

Infinite joy of parents: Mothers and relatives of the champions participating in the ceremony celebrated the victories with tears and gratitude;

Oath towards new horizons: Our athletes and coaching staff promised to raise the flag of Uzbekistan to the highest peaks in future World Championship matches as well.

Classification of the state incentive package for Olympiad heroes

The form of material and moral gifts presented to the chess champions:

Direction of incentive Prizes and privileges awarded Social and psychological significance Gift of real estate Cozy and modern apartments (housing) in the capital Solid foundation for future family and brides, social protection Automobile award Brand new passenger cars of the latest models Personal freedom of movement and a symbol of championship Financial payments Large one-time cash prizes Full appreciation of intellectual labor and investment in the future Moral recognition Personal gratitude and congratulations from the head of state Sharply increasing interest in intellectual sports among youth Team support Honoring coaches and parents at the state level High respect for the institution of family and the master-apprentice school

Social and sports expertise: Why do such awards nurture an intellectual generation?

Conclusions of sports analysts, sociologists, and international chess experts:

"Appreciation of intellectuals is the victory of the nation": Years of views that only martial arts and heavy sports representatives are given houses and cars are left behind; the high material provision of chess players, a sport of mind and intellect, showed the young generation that one can become a national hero and live prosperously not only with fists, but with knowledge and thinking;

Life truth behind the "house for brides" joke: The President's humorous attitude on the housing issue has a great deal of life logic; housing is considered the most important guarantee for 18–22-year-old young men to start a family, be free from household worries, and focus all their attention exclusively on the individual World Championship (FIDE crown);

A system that became an example to the world: As Nodirbek Abdusattorov rightly noted, in no country in the world does the head of state personally welcome chess players and reward them on such a scale; it is precisely because of such care and systematic policy that Uzbekistan has today become the planet's leading chess superstate.

How much do you think the rewarding of intellectual sports masters with housing, cars, and large prizes by the state increases the interest of youth in science and books? Among our national team members, who do you consider most worthy to be the future owner of the World Crown (FIDE individual championship)? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this joyful historical analysis of Uzbek sports with all our compatriots!