Luis Enrique makes strong statement after Super Cup defeat!

·30·Sport
Luis Enrique makes strong statement after Super Cup defeat!

The new football season in France began with an unexpected setback for star-studded Parisian club PSG the reigning Ligue 1 champions. In the Super Cup match at the Bollaert-Delelis Stadium, the Parisians lost 0–1 to Lens, who played with 10 men for more than 50 minutes, and missed out on the first trophy of the season.

After the match, PSG head coach Luis Enrique addressed the journalists and openly stated that he was pleased with his team’s performance, but that the result was completely unfair.

“We deserved more, but we lacked the finishing touch”

The Spanish coach spoke about his side’s complete dominance and the chances they created, saying:

“We lacked the finishing touch. In my view, the tempo of the game and the chances we created were very positive. I was very pleased with what I saw throughout the match, especially in the first half.

Compared with our recent matches, this was the game in which Lens created the fewest dangerous chances against us. Of course, I am not happy with the final result, but we deserved to win and deserved more. However, I must congratulate Lens: they won and played with their characteristic high intensity”.

“Lens were not better than us in any aspect”

When asked directly in which areas the opponents had performed better than the Parisians, Luis Enrique responded sharply and calmly:

  • Complete control: “In which areas were Lens better? In none! I think we were much stronger. Naturally, we are more accustomed to playing finals like this. But given the atmosphere in the stadium and everything the opponents did, they defended very well in an organized manner”;

  • Chances for Dembélé and Mendes: “We had complete control of the game. We needed clearer scoring chances, and Ousmane Dembélé and Nuno Mendes had very good opportunities. We played a very good match, but we simply were not lucky.”

Despite the defeat, the Paris club’s coach stressed that his team was heading in the right direction and said that his full focus would now turn to the upcoming official fixtures in the domestic league and on the European stage.

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Luis EnriquePSGLensOusmane DembéléNuno Mendes
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