Dana White and Khabib Debate: How Much Does the Former Champion Weigh Now?

UFC president Dana White and former undisputed lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov have once again attracted the sports community’s attention with their entertaining and humorous dialogue.

At a press conference for the media, Dana White explained that the reason the legendary Russian fighter could no longer return to the Octagon was his significant weight gain.

“He won’t fight anymore”: What did Dana White say?

The UFC president discussed Khabib’s current physical condition and said:

“He currently weighs around 225 pounds (102 kg). Naturally, he won’t fight in the Octagon anymore”.

“I weigh 205 pounds”: Nurmagomedov sets the record straight

Shortly after Dana White’s statement spread, Khabib Nurmagomedov addressed the promotion’s president through his official social media page and corrected the figures:

“I weigh 205 pounds (approximately 93 kg), Dana”.

Khabib’s brief and distinctive response once again sparked heated debate among fans about whether he has maintained the discipline of a professional athlete.

The undefeated champion’s historic journey

Now 37, Khabib Nurmagomedov remains one of the brightest and undefeated stars in MMA history:

Debut and title: The Russian athlete made his UFC debut in 2012 and became the lightweight champion (up to 70 kg) in 2018;

Successful defenses: He successfully defended his title three times against top contenders such as Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje;

Retirement: He officially retired from professional sport in autumn 2020 with a record of 29 wins and no losses (13–0 in the UFC).

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