José Mourinho explains why he would not bring Lamine Yamal to Real Madrid

According to Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho, he would not be interested in signing Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, even if the player were placed on the transfer market. Goal.com reports that the Portuguese coach believes the current squad at the Santiago Bernabéu is strong enough and does not need any other players. Goal.com reports .

Despite being only 19 years old, Lamine Yamal has won La Liga three times during his career and is also a European and world champion. After contributing 45 goals and assists in 45 appearances last season, the young talent is regarded as one of the main contenders for the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

José Mourinho’s firm stance and transfer policy

Answering a question from El Chiringuito, José Mourinho openly stated that he does not want to see the Barcelona player in his squad. According to the coach, achieving major international success at such a young age is rare, but the Real Madrid squad is absolutely perfect and he has complete faith in his players.

Mourinho’s calm and confident approach has also been encouraged by the club’s huge investment during the summer transfer window. Real Madrid signed Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig for a record €140 million. Meanwhile, Vinicius Junior decided to stay in Madrid despite interest from Arsenal.

Yan Diomande’s arrival and Barcelona’s situation

Speaking about the new signing, Mourinho stressed that it is difficult to find a fast and aggressive player capable of operating on both wings, adding that Yan Diomande has exactly the profile the team needs. At the same time, the Portuguese coach praised the work of Hansi Flick’s Barcelona side despite the intense competition.

José Mourinho acknowledged that although Robert Lewandowski has joined Chicago Fire and Ferran Torres has moved to Paris Saint-Germain, Hansi Flick, Deco and the players are doing an excellent job.