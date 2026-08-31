Sensation statement from Mourinho after yesterday's victory: What is happening within the squad?

In the match of the 3rd round of the Spanish La Liga, Madrid's «Real» hosted «Malaga» at home and achieved a confident, major 4:0 victory. After the match, the head coach of the «Royal Club», Jose Mourinho, expressed unique, sharp, and firm views at the press conference regarding major squad rotation and the mood of the players who are not getting playing time.

The Portuguese specialist openly emphasized that the team's interests stand above personal ambitions.

«The upset of those not playing is their own affair»: Mourinho's statement

Jose Mourinho touched upon the importance of rotation and giving opportunities to all players throughout the season as follows:

Complex seasonal task: «This is a very complex task that lasts not for a month, but throughout the entire season. The upset of the players who are not playing depends more on themselves than on me»;

Trust and responsibility: «I can show in practice that I trust every player. And they themselves must psychologically overcome the situation of remaining on the bench»;

Clear choices: «This time Trent and Cucurella played, while Carreras and Dumfries did not take the field. Everything is simple — that's just the way it is».

«Real's» seasonal step and squad depth

Key aspects regarding the renewed squad and tactical choices of the Madrid team: