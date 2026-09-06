A thrilling derby at the Emirates: Arsenal bring Chelsea to their knees with a comeback

The uncompromising and intense London derby in the English Premier League delivered all the thrilling, dramatic moments fans had anticipated. In the central fixture at the Emirates Stadium, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal demonstrated true championship character by securing a 2:1 comeback victory against Chelsea, despite conceding a goal in the very opening seconds of the match. With this success, the Gunners reached 9 points, establishing co-leadership in the standings with Manchester City.

A shock in the 2nd minute and the Gunners' spirited comeback

The match started unusually coldly for the hosts:

Lightning goal from Rogers: Just 2 minutes into the game, Chelsea's young star Morgan Rogers accurately hit David Raya's net, shocking the Emirates stands (0:1);

Havertz's "greeting" to his former team: Not rattled by the goal, Arsenal completely seized the initiative, and in the 25th minute, former Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz restored parity, making it 1:1;

The captain's winning strike: At the start of the second half, in the 50th minute, team captain Martin Odegaard concluded a Catalan-style controlled and precise combination with a goal, putting the Gunners ahead (2:1).

Tactical battle, shower of yellow cards, and star substitutes

The tension and nervous struggle characteristic of a London derby were felt in every inch of the pitch:

Fouls and yellow cards: To keep the game under control, the referee had to issue a total of 6 yellow cards to representatives of both teams (Pedro, Palmer, Solis, Lacroix, Rogers, Merino) throughout the match;

Arteta's strong substitutes: In the latter part of the game, Arteta brought on Zubimendi, Hincapie, Mikel Merino, and striker Viktor Gyokeres, maintaining dominance in midfield;

Chelsea's final onslaught proved fruitless: Although Estevao and Welbeck were brought on for the visitors, Arsenal's experienced defensive stronghold, led by Raya, neutralized the threat and preserved the victory.

The title race is in full swing: Arsenal and City march on with a 100% record

This derby served as another serious signal regarding the balance of power in the Premier League:

100% record: Arsenal have won all 3 matches since the start of the season, gathering 9 points, and share the lead with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on goal difference;

Chelsea remain in 4th place: The defeated Blues stayed in the top four with 6 points, but began to fall behind their title race rivals.

In your opinion, can Arsenal put an end to Manchester City's hegemony this season and win the long-awaited EPL title? Did Mikel Arteta's tactics completely outclass Chelsea in today's derby? Leave your thoughts in the comments!