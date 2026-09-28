The Spanish youth national team secured the top prize at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup final by defeating North Korea in a penalty shootout. As reported by Goal.com, this victory once again clearly demonstrates the absolute dominance of Spanish football on the international stage. This is reported by Goal.com .

After intense battles in the group stage and playoffs, the decisive clash was extremely uncompromising. The goals remained untouched throughout regulation and extra time, with the match ending in a 0:0 draw.

A difficult step towards victory

During the 120 minutes of play, the Spanish representatives dominated the pitch and maintained possession. However, opportunities from forwards such as Alba Serrato and Pau Comendador were neutralized by the North Korean defenders and goalkeeper Pak Ju.

The Asian champions relied mainly on quick counter-attacks. Although the Asian representatives triumphed in the U-17 World Cup final against the Netherlands in 2025, this time luck turned away from them at the decisive moment.

Dramatic finish in the penalty shootout

In the penalty shootout to determine the winner, the Spanish players showed composure. Ultimately, Spain won 4:3, claiming their second U-20 World Cup title in history.

Goalkeeper Laia Lopez's saves played a decisive role in this success. She saved the team from inevitable goals in difficult situations.

The golden era of Spanish football

This championship is a logical continuation of the immense success of Spanish football across all age categories. Recall that the senior women's national team won the 2023 World Cup, and the men's national team has also become a major winner on the international stage.

The young champions are currently returning home for celebratory welcoming ceremonies. In the future, attention will turn to the tenth World Cup, which will be hosted by Brazil in 2027.