It became known what name actor Diyorbek Sadullayev gave to his daughter

A joyful event took place in the family of actor Diyorbek Sadullayev. The actor announced on social media that he became the father of a baby girl on September 19.

As noted, the baby girl was named Aylin Sa’diy. Diyorbek Sadullayev also shared photos and videos capturing the moments when he held his daughter in his arms for the first time with his fans.

The actor's relatives and fans are expressing their warm wishes on the occasion of this joyful event in the family.

We wish the new arrival Aylin Sa’diy a long life, health, and happiness.