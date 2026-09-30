Tim Ream retires from the US national team

The captain of the US men's national team, Tim Ream, has officially announced his retirement from international football. Speaking at a press conference in his hometown of St. Louis, the 38-year-old veteran defender expressed his pride in representing his country for 16 years. This is reported by Goal.com. reports .

According to Goal.com, the player made a total of 86 appearances for the national team, captaining the side in 32 of those matches. The experienced defender, who currently plays for Charlotte FC in MLS, stated that he will now focus on his club career.

A complex and long international journey

Tim Ream's career with the national team was not always smooth. His debut for the USA came in November 2010. Among all outfield players, only DaMarcus Beasley has a longer span between his first and last appearances than Tim Ream.

After playing a few games in his early years, the defender went through long periods without being called up to the national team. For instance, he did not play at all in 2018, but made an unexpected return for the 2022 World Cup, where he featured in the starting lineup on the pitches of Qatar.

Proud achievements and a new chapter

After the World Cup in Qatar, Ream became a leader of the team and an integral part of the squad on the road to future major tournaments. In addition to participating in two World Cups with the US national team, he won the CONCACAF Nations League title in 2020 and 2024.

"I said in the past that I wouldn't leave the national team until I retired from football entirely. But the youth are getting stronger and stronger, and this doesn't just apply to my own children," the player noted while explaining his decision. According to him, the last four years have been the most enjoyable period of his international career.