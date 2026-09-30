Uzbekistan vs Syria: A 28-year historical revenge match against an awkward opponent

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Uzbekistan vs Syria: A 28-year historical revenge match against an awkward opponent

On October 1, as part of the FIFA days, the Uzbekistan national team will face the Syria national team in an international friendly match at the "Pakhtakor" central stadium in the capital. Ahead of this match, which kicks off at 19:00, looking back at the history of head-to-head encounters between the two national teams reveals that the opponent is one of the most awkward and fiercely resistive teams for our national team in Asia.

To date, the sides have met a total of 7 times on the green pitch, with the advantage in victories currently on the side of the Syrians: the opponent has triumphed 3 times, Uzbekistan has 2 wins, and 2 other matches ended in a draw. Interestingly, the goal difference is in absolute balance, standing at 5:5. The teams' last official meeting took place at the beginning of 2024 in the group stage of the Asian Cup hosted by Qatar, where no goals were scored (0:0).

"7 matches, 5:5 goal difference, and the Tashkent derby": 5 key facts ahead of the match

The most important facts regarding the historical confrontation between the Uzbekistan and Syria national teams:

  • Advantage for the opponent: Out of 7 head-to-head matches, Syria has won 3, Uzbekistan 2, and 2 matches ended in a draw;

  • Absolute equality in goal difference: Both national teams have managed to score exactly 5 goals each into the opponent's net in head-to-head matches (5:5);

  • First clash in history (1996): The two teams first met 28 years ago, where Syria won 2:1;

  • The last uncompromising battle in Qatar (2024): The latest match was witnessed at the 2024 Asian Cup, where a hard-fought 0:0 draw was recorded;

  • Evening kickoff in Tashkent: The upcoming friendly match will take place on October 1 at 19:00 at the "Pakhtakor" stadium.

Classification of the history of head-to-head matches between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Syria

Table of results and competition status of all 7 matches held between the teams:

Date / Year

Competition or match status

Match score

Match result and conclusion

1996

International official / friendly match

1 : 2

Syria victory (first match in history)

2016

World Cup qualification stage

1 : 0

Uzbekistan's important victory

2017

World Cup qualification stage

0 : 1

Syria achieved a return victory

2018

International friendly match

1 : 1

Sides reached a compromise (draw)

2019

International friendly match

2 : 0

Uzbekistan's largest victory

2020

International friendly match

0 : 1

Syria won by a narrow margin

2024

Asian Cup group stage

0 : 0

Goalless defensive draw

Total 7 matches

Head-to-head historical balance

Goals: 5 — 5

Uzbekistan: 2 wins, Syria: 3 wins, 2 draws

Tactical and analytical expertise: Why is Syria always an awkward opponent for our national team?

Conclusions of football experts, tactical analysts, and sports commentators:

  • "Closed and defensive football model": The Syria national team traditionally displays football based on a low block, organized defense, and strong physical duels; the fact that a difference of more than one goal was not recorded in 6 out of 7 matches (except for the 2:0 in 2019) shows that breaking through the opponent's defense has always been a severe test for our national team's forwards;

  • "Psychological barrier and mutual balance": The fact that the goal difference is 5:5 means a fierce battle for every inch of the pitch between the teams; even at the 2024 Asian Cup, despite our national team being the clear favorite, they could not crack the Syrian defense; therefore, this match in Tashkent is not just a friendly, but an important psychological opportunity to equalize the statistical advantage;

  • Pre-official qualification rehearsal for Srečko Katanec: Playing against a physically strong and deeply defending opponent like Syria serves as an ideal ground for the coaching staff to test the attacking line and try out new combinations ahead of potential matches against such opponents in the World Cup qualifiers.

In your opinion, will our national team be able to break through the Syrian defense on October 1 and level the number of victories in historical statistics? What score do you predict for this clash? Leave your personal opinions in the comments and share the analysis of Uzbek football's next important match with all fans!

Uzbekistan national football teamSyria national football teamPakhtakor stadiumOctober 1 2024
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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