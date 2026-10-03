Asian Games 2026: Marat Mavlonov wins a silver medal in an intense final!

At the 2026 Summer Asian Games currently taking place in the Japanese cities of Aichi and Nagoya, the sports delegation of Uzbekistan has secured another high-level prize. Marat Mavlonov, a member of the national Taekwondo WT team, won the silver medal of the competition.

According to the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan, our heavyweight athlete successfully marched to the final by defeating the continent's top athletes throughout the tournament.

The path to the final and an intense clash for gold

Stepping onto the dojang in the +80 kg weight category among men, Marat Mavlonov demonstrated brilliant and reliable technique from the early stages: