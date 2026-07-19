Tuchel responds to criticism: "Talk doesn't bring points or medals"

England national team head coach Thomas Tuchel responded to the harsh criticism directed at the team following their defeat in the 2026 World Cup semi-final. In his view, the loss to Argentina nearly overshadowed the English team's hard work throughout the entire tournament.

Just one day later, England defeated France 6-4, recording their best World Cup result since 1966.

"It was as if we hadn't even made it out of the group stage"

Tuchel emphasized at the post-match press conference after the semi-final against Argentina that the team's performance had been judged too negatively.

"The impression was as if we had left the competition without winning a single game in the group stage. Yet, 24 hours later, we achieved our biggest result in 60 years," the coach said.

After England lost 1-2 to Argentina in the semi-final, Tuchel was heavily criticized for his tactical decisions. Some experts even called for him to be dismissed.

Tuchel warned the team about two dangers

The German coach stated that it is a mistake to fall into complete despair after one defeat in a major tournament, just as it is to become overconfident after a single victory.

"We try not to lose heart after a defeat, and not to get too arrogant after a win."

Tuchel expressed his satisfaction that the players managed to recover in a short time after the painful result against Argentina and responded worthily against France.

"Talk doesn't bring points or medals"

The England head coach said that focusing too much on external pressure and debates does not benefit the team.

"The best way is not to dwell on what happened, to pull yourself together, and strive to win the next game. Everything else is just talk. Talk doesn't bring points or medals."

He noted that the players chose the best way to respond to criticism — by showing results on the pitch against France.

The match against France turned into a historic drama

England was leading 4-0 after the first half of the third-place play-off. France started a major comeback after the break, but Tuchel's side held on for a 6-4 victory.

This was the highest-scoring third-place match in World Cup history. Bukayo Saka scored a hat-trick and became the hero of the match.

England thus won the World Cup bronze medal for the first time. It is the first time the team has finished a World Cup in a medal position since winning the title in 1966.

Bronze is not the final goal for Tuchel

2026 World Cup Thomas Tuchel's first major tournament with England. Although the team stopped one step away from the final, the victory over France gave the coach important confidence ahead of future competitions.

"I am happy that we were able to respond like this. This is exactly the reaction we wanted. It was a fantastic game," said Tuchel.

For information, the 2026 World Cup was held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, not Qatar.

Now the main task for England is to prove in the next major tournament that the bronze medal was not a fluke. As Tuchel said, talk doesn't bring medals. The pitch reveals everything very quickly.