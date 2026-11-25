Former head coach of Barcelona and Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, has defended his colleague, the experienced Italian specialist currently managing the Brazil national team, Carlo Ancelotti, amidst the criticism he is facing.

“It takes time to establish a system in a country with a different culture”

In a conversation with Brazilian football legend Romario, Guardiola praised Ancelotti's coaching skills and emphasized the need to give him time to adapt:

“Ancelotti needs more time. I have met Carlo many times, and he has beaten me a million times. He is a wonderful person, and I have no doubt about his potential. Ancelotti has come to a country with a different culture. Sometimes it takes more time to establish a work process. I cannot doubt him. Many consider Carlo the number one specialist in managing a team,” said Pep Guardiola (from his interview with Romario).

Carlo Ancelotti's tenure in Brazil and key facts

Indicators Details and facts Coach Carlo Ancelotti (67 years old) Current position Head coach of the Brazil national team Date of appointment May 2025 Guardiola's assessment The number one specialist in team management; needs time to adapt to a new environment and culture Source Interview for Romario (Romario TV)

As a reminder, the 67-year-old Italian specialist took charge of the “Pentacampeões” in May 2025.

Do you think Pep Guardiola is right — if Carlo Ancelotti is given a little more time, can he lead the Brazilian national team back to the pinnacle of world football?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this recognition of the coach with fellow football fans!