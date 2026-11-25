During the meeting, Jensen Huang openly admitted his guilt toward his family and the company, revealing that he is attending 90-minute therapy sessions every day. He also called his violation of the code of ethics, which he helped draft, an "unacceptable situation":

The CEO of Nvidia , one of the world's largest technology companies, Jensen Huang , has officially apologized to his team for violating the company's code of ethics. According to The New York Times, this statement was made during the first all-hands meeting held with employees after Huang returned to his position.

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"I made some terrible mistakes. I betrayed [my wife] Lori, and I hurt my children and all of you," said Jensen Huang.

Furthermore, Huang addressed his harsh management style, which The New York Times described as "achieving greatness through humiliation." He admitted that his years of insulting and demeaning employees were wrong. Now, the company's Human Resources (HR) department will collect employee feedback regarding Huang's behavior and report to the Board of Directors every month.

The Trump factor and national security guarantee

Huang rejected speculation linking his reinstatement to pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump on the Board of Directors or backroom deals. According to him, the board thoroughly studied the situation, and the company received an official guarantee from the Trump administration that Huang does not pose a threat to national security.

However, according to the American publication Semafor, hours before the Nvidia Board of Directors announced Huang's reinstatement, President Trump joined the meeting via phone and supported his return as CEO.

Chronology of the conflict and key details