Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang apologizes to employees following scandals
The CEO of Nvidia, one of the world's largest technology companies, Jensen Huang, has officially apologized to his team for violating the company's code of ethics. According to The New York Times, this statement was made during the first all-hands meeting held with employees after Huang returned to his position.
Apology for personal mistakes, therapy, and management style
During the meeting, Jensen Huang openly admitted his guilt toward his family and the company, revealing that he is attending 90-minute therapy sessions every day. He also called his violation of the code of ethics, which he helped draft, an "unacceptable situation":
"I made some terrible mistakes. I betrayed [my wife] Lori, and I hurt my children and all of you," said Jensen Huang.
Furthermore, Huang addressed his harsh management style, which The New York Times described as "achieving greatness through humiliation." He admitted that his years of insulting and demeaning employees were wrong. Now, the company's Human Resources (HR) department will collect employee feedback regarding Huang's behavior and report to the Board of Directors every month.
The Trump factor and national security guarantee
Huang rejected speculation linking his reinstatement to pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump on the Board of Directors or backroom deals. According to him, the board thoroughly studied the situation, and the company received an official guarantee from the Trump administration that Huang does not pose a threat to national security.
However, according to the American publication Semafor, hours before the Nvidia Board of Directors announced Huang's reinstatement, President Trump joined the meeting via phone and supported his return as CEO.
Chronology of the conflict and key details
Date / Period
Sequence of events and details
Autumn 2026
Huang's romantic relationships with Chinese citizen Alice Huang (a Megaspeed employee suspected of espionage by U.S. intelligence services), as well as Nvidia Vice President Kimberly Powell and another employee, were exposed
November 11, 2026
The Nvidia Board of Directors removed Jensen Huang from his positions as President, CEO, and board member
November 23, 2026
By decision of the Board of Directors, Huang was reinstated to all his positions
New oversight procedure
The HR department will report to the board monthly regarding Huang's treatment of employees
Do you think Jensen Huang's public apology and monthly HR oversight will fully restore Nvidia's reputation in the global market?
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