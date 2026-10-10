Will Elon Musk buy Everton? He has received an offer

American billionaire Elon Musk has been urged to purchase the English Premier League football club Everton. The proposal was made by the club's former defender Michael Ball, according to TEAMtalk.

On October 9, Michael Ball appealed to Elon Musk on the X social network, calling on him to buy Everton. He suggested that the billionaire compete with Jeff Bezos, who has invested in Liverpool.

This appeal came after Everton's current owners, The Friedkin Group, announced they were exploring opportunities to attract new investors to the club, including the possibility of selling a controlling stake. The company acquired the club in December 2024. Currently, the investment bank Moelis & Company is acting as an adviser in the potential transaction process.

It is worth noting that in August 2026, it was reported that a consortium of investors, which also included Jeff Bezos, acquired a 38 percent stake in Liverpool. Thus, Michael Ball is urging Musk to enter into a rivalry with the city's other major club by investing in Everton.

However, there is currently no official information regarding whether Elon Musk has any intentions to buy Everton or is holding negotiations with the club's management. Therefore, this news should be evaluated as a public proposal from a former player rather than a finalized or guaranteed deal.