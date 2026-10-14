Matches of the 2nd round have started in the European Champions League. In this round of the competition, Azerbaijan's “Sabah” club hosted Prague's “Slavia” team at home, achieving a confident 2:0 victory and opening a new page in the club's history.

Uzbekistan midfielder Umarali Rakhmonaliyev played the full match for the Baku team from the opening minutes until the final whistle and made a great contribution to the historic victory.

In another interesting match of the day, Lisbon's “Sporting” club defeated “Lens” by a two-goal margin away in France.

“Sabah” — “Slavia”: Historic success for the Baku team

“Sabah” left no chance for the opponent in the home match played before its fans:

Decisive goals: At the beginning of the second half, in the 49th minute, Parris opened the scoring, and near the end of the match — in the 88th minute, Mikels scored the second goal to solidify the final result (2:0);

Rakhmonaliyev's reliable performance: The Uzbekistan midfielder actively played in the center for 90 minutes, firmly ensuring the connection between his team's defensive and attacking lines;

“Sabah” lineup: Pokatilov, Zedadka, Solvet (Dashdamirov, 72), McAfee, Puchacz, Lepinica, Umarali Rakhmonaliyev, Parris (Mbina, 73), Queiroz, Simić (Khaybullayev, 86), Mikels;

“Slavia” lineup: Marković, Holeš (Suleyman, 62), Ngessan (Kubiak, 75), Zima, Šturm, Sadílek, Moses, Vlček, Provod, Ayaosi, Chorý.

“Lens” — “Sporting”: Lisbon side displays confident away performance

In the clash held in France, the Portuguese gained an advantage over the hosts:

Match score: 0:2;

Goalscorers: In the 22nd minute, Suárez put his team ahead with a quick goal, and in the 74th minute, Doumbia scored the second ball, making “Sporting”'s victory inevitable;

“Lens” lineup: Risser, Baidu, Ganiou, Antonio, Abdul Hamid, Cuisance, Haïdara, Udol, Thauvin, Kadile, Ivanović;

“Sporting” lineup: Pereira, Fresneda, Quaresma, Inácio, Araújo, Altimira, Simões, Catamo, Doumbia, Irankunda, Suárez.

Following these victories, the “Sabah” and “Sporting” clubs further improved their positions in the tournament table.