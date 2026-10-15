Carragher exposes Enzo Maresca's mistake against the Paris club

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Carragher exposes Enzo Maresca's mistake against the Paris club

In the European Champions League, Manchester City's 2–4 defeat to Paris club PSG is sparking heated discussions among the football community. Former Liverpool player and now well-known expert and analyst Jamie Carragher has openly pointed out the serious flaws in the starting lineup choices made by «Citizens» head coach Enzo Maresca.

In an interview with Blue Moon, Carragher sharply emphasized that City's midfield trio was completely unprepared against a top-tier opponent.

“They are very weak without the ball”: Carragher's sharp analysis

According to Jamie Carragher, this match should serve as a serious tactical lesson for Maresca:

  • A big lesson for Maresca: “I think after a match against the strongest team in the world, Maresca will draw very serious conclusions for himself;

  • An unbalanced trio: Now he has fully realized that this midfield trio deployed against such elite opponents can never be fielded at the same time;

  • The void off the ball: These midfielders cannot act reliably enough when the ball is in the opponent's possession and they proved vulnerable to the press,” Carragher noted.

Who played in the center for Manchester City?

In this match, Maresca had formed the central line quite riskily:

  • The starting trio: In Manchester City's central line, Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez, and Rayan Cherki started the game in the main lineup;

  • Quick realization of the mistake: Already in the first half, after the visitors easily penetrated the defense and midfield, the coach understood the flaw in his selection;

  • Quick substitution at halftime: To rectify the situation, Enzo Maresca was forced to substitute Rayan Cherki right at halftime, bringing on the more defensively minded Ayyoub Bouaddi.

This painful defeat suffered at the hands of the Parisian powerhouse and the justified criticism from experts will undoubtedly prompt Enzo Maresca to fundamentally review the squad and midfield balance ahead of upcoming major matches.

Manchester CityPSGEnzo MarescaJamie Carragher
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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