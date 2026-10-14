Michael Page reveals details of sensational contract with Misfits Boxing

Famous 39-year-old English fighter Michael Page has made a sensational statement after parting ways with the UFC. Following his victory over Uzbek athlete Nursulton Ruziboev in September, the experienced fighter, whose paths split with the organization, will now continue his career in the Misfits Boxing promotion.

In an interview with Yahoo, Page stated that the financial terms in the new league turned out to be significantly higher than what the world's leading MMA organization offered.

«Fewer fights and twice as much pay»

Although Michael Page did not disclose exact figures for his new contract, he revealed that the deal is financially several times more profitable:

Financial growth: «I left the UFC and will make more — about twice as much money — in less time», the athlete said;

3 fights are enough: The new contract is for just 3 fights. According to Page, in these three bouts alone he will earn more money than his total income throughout his entire career in the UFC;

Gratitude: «It is very nice. I have worked hard throughout my career and believe I fully deserve this, so I am grateful for my current situation», he added.

Objections to UFC management: «They restrict fighters»

Page joined the UFC roster in 2024 and managed to fight 6 times in the octagon, winning 5 of them. However, the promotion's policy did not satisfy him:

Obstacle to creativity: According to the athlete, the league leadership restricted his unique, unusual, and entertaining style (creativity) and failed to organize interesting, major fights;

Criticism of league policy: «In my opinion, it's a shame. I think the UFC could do much more for its fighters and support them more», the English veteran emphasized;

Acknowledgment of the MMA giant: Nevertheless, he did not demean the league's status: «Anyway, whether you like it or not, they are the largest mixed martial arts organization in the world. They must be appreciated; truly highly talented fighters are gathered there».

Michael Page's transition to boxing and joining Misfits Boxing promises new exciting matchups for his fans.