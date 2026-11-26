Saudi Arabian company begins negotiations to acquire Manchester United
English club Manchester United may change owners in the near future. According to Indykaila News, an independent company backed by the Saudi Arabian government is in negotiations with high-ranking officials regarding a full takeover of the Manchester-based club.
Details of the negotiations and the Newcastle factor
According to the source, the company bidding for Manchester United has no connection to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns another English Premier League representative, Newcastle United. This allows for bypassing the Premier League's restrictions regarding clubs under the same ownership. So far, the final outcome of the negotiations and the potential deal value have not been disclosed.
Current situation around the club and key indicators
Indicators
Details and status
Bidding party
Independent company backed by the Saudi Arabian government (no connection to PIF)
Form of agreement
Negotiations for a full club acquisition
Current position in the EPL
19th place (in the relegation zone)
Season statistics
Only 8 points in 11 matches played
It is worth noting that Manchester United is having a very unsuccessful campaign in the current English Premier League season and sits in 19th place in the standings with 8 points after 11 rounds.
Do you think a change of ownership and the arrival of Saudi Arabian investment is the best solution to lead Manchester United out of its crisis?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this sensational news with English football fans immediately!
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