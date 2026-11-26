English club Manchester United may change owners in the near future. According to Indykaila News, an independent company backed by the Saudi Arabian government is in negotiations with high-ranking officials regarding a full takeover of the Manchester-based club.

Details of the negotiations and the Newcastle factor

According to the source, the company bidding for Manchester United has no connection to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns another English Premier League representative, Newcastle United. This allows for bypassing the Premier League's restrictions regarding clubs under the same ownership. So far, the final outcome of the negotiations and the potential deal value have not been disclosed.

Current situation around the club and key indicators

Indicators Details and status Bidding party Independent company backed by the Saudi Arabian government (no connection to PIF) Form of agreement Negotiations for a full club acquisition Current position in the EPL 19th place (in the relegation zone) Season statistics Only 8 points in 11 matches played

It is worth noting that Manchester United is having a very unsuccessful campaign in the current English Premier League season and sits in 19th place in the standings with 8 points after 11 rounds.

Do you think a change of ownership and the arrival of Saudi Arabian investment is the best solution to lead Manchester United out of its crisis?

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